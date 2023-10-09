도시의 삶

Parker 태양 탐사선은 인간이 만든 물체 중 가장 빠른 기록을 경신했습니다.

By로버트 앤드류

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the fastest human-made object ever created, hurtling through the Solar System at a speed of 394,736 miles per hour. This milestone was reached on September 27 during the 17th loop of the mission around the Sun. The probe, designed to collect data on the Sun’s charged particles and magnetic forces, surpassed its previous record of 364,660 miles per hour achieved nearly three years ago.

To put this speed into perspective, an aircraft could circle the Earth 15 times in just one hour, or travel from New York to Los Angeles in a little over 20 seconds. Not only is the Parker Solar Probe setting speed records, but it is also approaching the Sun at a record proximity of 7.26 million kilometers, just a few respectable paces away from the Sun’s blazing surface.

The achievement of these remarkable speeds is not solely due to powerful propellants but is a result of a carefully planned trajectory. The Parker Solar Probe strategically maneuvers through the Sun’s corona by utilizing the gravitational influence of Venus to slow down its speed in a gradually diminishing spiral.

NASA’s accomplishment with the Parker Solar Probe showcases the potential when physics and curiosity come together. As the probe continues its mission, it will gather a wealth of information that will contribute to improving our understanding of the Sun’s behavior. With seven more orbits to go, we can expect to see more records shattered and further advancements in our knowledge of our closest star.

출처 : NASA

