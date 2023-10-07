도시의 삶

과학

새로운 연구에 따르면 단백질의 본질적으로 무질서한 영역이 유전자 발현에 중요한 역할을 한다는 사실이 밝혀졌습니다

By맘포 브레시아

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by researchers at Princeton University, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Washington University has shed light on the critical role that proteins’ intrinsically disordered regions (IDRs) play in chromatin regulation and gene expression. Previously, these IDRs were thought to have less precise interactions with biomolecules compared to folded proteins. However, this study reveals that IDRs have specific and important interactions that are essential for cellular processes.

The researchers focused on the disordered regions of the human cBAF complex, a group of proteins in the nucleus that regulates the structure of DNA called chromatin, enabling gene expression. Mutations in the IDRs of this protein complex, which are frequently found in cancer and neurodevelopmental disorders, disrupt the regulation of chromatin and gene expression.

The study found that the IDRs form droplets called condensates, which separate from the surrounding cellular fluid. These condensates allow proteins and other biomolecules to gather in specific locations to carry out cellular activities. The specific interactions that occur within these condensates are crucial for the functioning of the cBAF complex.

The researchers discovered that even subtle mutations in the IDR sequences of the cBAF complex can have significant effects on its function, leading to changes in gene expression. This insight provides a better understanding of how these mutations contribute to cellular dysfunction and opens up possibilities for novel therapeutic strategies.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of IDRs in cellular processes and their potential as targets for therapeutic interventions. The findings have implications not only for chromatin remodeling and gene expression but also for the broader understanding of IDR protein sequences and their role in physiology and disease.

