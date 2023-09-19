도시의 삶

연구원들에 따르면, 작물에 해를 끼치는 박테리아 단백질은 나노입자를 사용하여 중화될 수 있습니다

By맘포 브레시아

19년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers from Duke University have made a breakthrough in understanding how certain harmful bacterial proteins, known as AvrE/DspE, cause diseases in crops. These proteins have been found to create channels in plants, leading to infections. However, using artificial intelligence predictions, the research team has discovered nanoparticles that can block these channels, effectively preventing the bacteria from causing harm. This discovery has the potential to save the global economy $220 billion that is lost annually due to plant diseases.

For over two decades, biologist Sheng-Yang He and his team have been studying the molecules that plant pathogens use to cause diseases in various crops. One family of injected proteins, AvrE/DspE, has been of particular interest. These proteins have been found to suppress plants’ immune systems and cause dark water-soaked spots on leaves, indicating infection. Despite their importance, many questions about how these proteins work remained unanswered.

To tackle this problem, researchers turned to a computer program called AlphaFold2, which uses artificial intelligence to predict the 3D shape of proteins. Computer-generated 3D maps of the AvrE/DspE proteins revealed a straw-like shape with a cylindrical stem. This led researchers to hypothesize that these proteins may create channels to punch a hole in plant cell membranes and gain access to the plant’s interior.

Further examination showed that the inner core of the protein structure has a special affinity for water, indicating that it could create a water channel within the plant. To test this hypothesis, researchers added the gene readouts for the bacterial proteins to frog eggs and observed that the eggs swelled and burst when exposed to a dilute saline solution.

To disarm these bacterial proteins, researchers experimented with tiny spherical nanoparticles called PAMAM dendrimers. By testing different-sized particles, they identified one that could potentially block the water channel protein produced by the bacteria and prevent infection.

This breakthrough has significant implications for agriculture as it provides a potential method for neutralizing harmful bacterial proteins and preventing plant diseases. The use of nanoparticles to block the channels created by these proteins could lead to substantial economic savings and ensure global food security.

자연: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03806-5

