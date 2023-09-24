도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

베이비파우더와 레진을 사용하여 3D 프린팅된 물체 매끄럽게 만들기

By가브리엘 보타

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
베이비파우더와 레진을 사용하여 3D 프린팅된 물체 매끄럽게 만들기

Layer lines on a 3D printed object can be a telltale sign of its manufacturing process. However, there are various methods you can employ to achieve a smoother surface, such as sanding, chemical smoothing, or using fillers. One innovative technique combines baby powder and resin to create a smooth finish.

In a recent video by [DaveRig], the process is demonstrated. The experiment starts with a semi-spherical object that has noticeable layer lines. To smooth out these lines, [DaveRig] mixes resin and baby powder together, aiming for a consistency similar to milk or cream. He applies five coats of this mixture onto the object, curing and sanding with a 120-grit sandpaper in between each coat.

Once the smoothing process is complete, standard post-processing steps are taken. [DaveRig] wipes the object with alcohol, performs additional sanding, and proceeds with wet sanding. Finally, an airbrush is used to apply a clear coat. The end result is a remarkably smooth surface, comparable to that of a typical bowling ball.

It is worth noting that this technique may not be suitable for all types of 3D printed objects. Factors such as the material used and the desired outcome should be taken into consideration.

Have you tried this method or any other post-processing techniques? Let us know in the comments!

출처 :
– [Source Article] (Remove URL)
– [Video Source] (Remove URL)

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

콜로라도에서 다가오는 일식: 알아야 할 모든 것

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

과학자들은 모트 절연체에서 안정적인 허바드 엑시톤을 관찰합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

폭력적인 먹이주기: 초거대 블랙홀이 시공간을 비틀고 찢어내는 방법

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

콜로라도에서 다가오는 일식: 알아야 할 모든 것

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 모트 절연체에서 안정적인 허바드 엑시톤을 관찰합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

폭력적인 먹이주기: 초거대 블랙홀이 시공간을 비틀고 찢어내는 방법

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

암울한 미래: 포유류는 250억 XNUMX천만년 안에 멸종될 수도 있습니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0