By가브리엘 보타

20년 2023월 XNUMX일
밤하늘에서 Starlink 위성 발견하기

If you look up at the night sky on a clear evening, you may have a chance to spot the Starlink satellites. Starlink is a satellite network operated by SpaceX that aims to bring low-cost internet to remote and rural areas around the world.

Contrary to popular belief, the lights we see from these satellites are not actually coming from the satellites themselves. Instead, what we see are the satellites reflecting the sunlight, which makes them appear bright and visible to the naked eye.

If you are interested in catching a glimpse of these satellites, Tuesday evening might be your opportunity. According to the Starlink website, there is a possibility of a bright pass of Starlink-105 around 8:45 PM Tuesday. However, it’s important to note that several factors like weather conditions and satellite positioning can affect the visibility of these passes.

If you want to increase your chances of spotting the satellites, it is recommended to find a location away from bright lights, such as streetlights or buildings, and direct your gaze towards the northwest sky.

While observing these satellites can be a thrilling experience, it’s important to respect the night sky and minimize light pollution as much as possible. Taking the time to appreciate the marvel of human innovation and our ability to connect even the most remote corners of the world can truly be a humbling experience.

By 가브리엘 보타

