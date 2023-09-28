도시의 삶

새로운 기술을 사용하여 산호초의 생화학 매핑

가브리엘 보타

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 기술을 사용하여 산호초의 생화학 매핑

Researchers at the University of Hawai’i have developed an innovative technique to create detailed maps of coral biochemistry, providing insights into the distribution of compounds essential for the health of reefs. By sampling individual coral polyps and analyzing their biochemical composition, the researchers were able to map these compounds back to their respective locations within the coral colony. The study, published in Communications Biology, is a significant step in understanding the coral holobiont, which is crucial for reef restoration and management.

Coral reefs, despite occupying a small fraction of the ocean, are diverse and productive ecosystems that support numerous species and provide protection for coastal communities. Biochemicals in corals, such as amino acids and compounds that affect development and growth, play a vital role in determining the resilience of corals to stressors like warmer ocean temperatures and acidification.

The new sampling technique developed by the research team allows for less invasive and damaging sampling compared to previous methods. This means that more samples can be taken and repeated more frequently with minimal harm to the coral. By using sophisticated chemical analyses, the researchers were able to identify the specific biochemicals present in each individual polyp and create maps of biochemical distribution at various scales, ranging from individual polyps to entire reefs.

The findings revealed a strong biochemical signature that identifies polyps from a single colony, as well as variation along branches related to the polyp’s location on the branch. Surprisingly, the researchers also discovered that the biochemical compounds in the polyps were primarily derived from the coral itself rather than its symbiotic algae.

This new approach provides valuable insights into how corals structure their biochemicals across different scales. It will assist in the design, analysis, and interpretation of studies focused on coral reef biochemistry. The researchers plan to use this technique in future studies to map the temporal and spatial distribution of coral biomolecules, offering new opportunities for understanding coral reef ecosystems without causing extensive damage to the colonies.

Source: University of Hawaii at Manoa (Phys.org)

By 가브리엘 보타

