새로운 연구에서는 강 플라스틱에서 히치하이킹을 하는 잠재적인 병원균이 밝혀졌습니다

A recent study conducted on a river in the UK has uncovered a concerning link between plastic litter and the transportation of dangerous pathogens downstream. The research delved into the River Sowe in Warwickshire and West Midlands England, focusing on the impact of dumped plastic, wooden sticks, and the water itself on the breeding of microorganisms. The findings suggest that these communities of microorganisms may serve as a reservoir for bacteria and viruses known to cause human diseases and antibiotic resistance.

Lead author Vinko Zadjelovic from the University of Antofagasta in Chile emphasized the potential implications for human health, stating that “plastics in freshwater bodies may contribute to the transport of potential pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes.” This sheds light on a pertinent public health concern as antibiotic resistance continues to pose a growing threat globally. In fact, in 2019 alone, infections related to antibiotic resistance claimed the lives of an estimated 2.7 million people worldwide. If left unaddressed, this number is projected to rise to a staggering 10 million deaths by 2050.

The study revealed significant variations in the microorganism communities depending on the material sampled. While wastewater treatment plants are required to adequately treat and disinfect wastewater, the water samples collected from River Sowe in February 2020 contained pathogens such as Salmonella, E.Coli, and Streptococcus responsible for strep throat. These findings underscore the urgent need for stricter monitoring and regulation of wastewater treatment plants to mitigate potential health hazards.

Furthermore, the plastic and wood samples collected attracted “opportunistic” bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and aeromonas, which pose a risk to individuals with compromised immune systems. P.aeruginosa, known for causing infections in hospital patients, was found to be nearly three times more abundant on weathered plastic, which emulates the breakdown of plastic in a natural environment when compared to wood. Additionally, the weathered plastic displayed a higher presence of genes associated with antibiotic resistance.

This study highlights the vital importance of addressing plastic pollution in rivers and enforcing proper wastewater treatment practices. Stricter regulations for monitoring and treating wastewater can help prevent the proliferation of dangerous pathogens downstream. Furthermore, it is crucial for individuals and organizations to act responsibly by reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable practices to safeguard our waterways and protect human health.

자주 묻는 질문 (FAQ)

Q: 이 문제를 해결하려면 어떻게 해야 합니까?

A: Stricter monitoring of wastewater treatment plants and implementation of regulations can help mitigate the transportation of pathogens. Additionally, reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable practices can contribute to preserving the health of our waterways and preventing the proliferation of dangerous microorganisms.