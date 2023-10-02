도시의 삶

합성 식물 생물학 접근법이 헌팅턴병 치료에 대한 가능성을 보여줌, 연구 결과

Researchers at the University of Cologne have discovered a synthetic plant biology approach that could potentially lead to the development of a therapy for neurodegenerative diseases, specifically Huntington’s disease. In their study published in Nature Aging, the researchers found that a synthetic enzyme derived from plants called stromal processing peptidase (SPP) can reduce the clumping of proteins responsible for the pathological changes in models of Huntington’s disease in human cells and the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans.

Huntington’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder caused by the accumulation of proteins with multiple repetitions of glutamine amino acids. This accumulation leads to cellular dysfunction. The disease is currently incurable, and the development of effective treatments has proven challenging.

To explore potential drugs for the treatment of Huntington’s disease, the researchers looked to plants, which possess a remarkable resilience to stress and do not experience protein aggregation diseases like humans do. They introduced the toxic mutant huntingtin protein, which causes cell death in human neurons, into Arabidopsis thaliana plants. Surprisingly, the plants effectively removed the protein clumps and avoided harmful effects.

Using synthetic biology, the scientists transferred the plant’s ability to prevent protein aggregation into human cells and animal models of Huntington’s disease. The researchers identified the chloroplast plant protein SPP as the key component responsible for preventing toxic protein deposits in plants. The expression of SPP in models of Huntington’s disease reduced protein clumps and improved symptoms.

The findings of this study could pave the way for new therapeutic approaches for treating Huntington’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. The researchers believe that studying plant molecular mechanisms could uncover new drugs that can prevent human diseases. They also plan to establish a start-up to produce plant-derived therapeutic proteins and test them further.

Overall, this research represents a significant step forward in the search for a treatment for Huntington’s disease, offering hope to those affected by this incurable condition.

출처 :
– Nature Aging: “In-planta expression of human polyQ-expanded huntingtin fragment reveals mechanisms to prevent disease-related protein aggregation”
– University of Cologne

