도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

계획된 SpaceX 발사로 우주 해안에 초점이 반환됨

By맘포 브레시아

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
계획된 SpaceX 발사로 우주 해안에 초점이 반환됨

SpaceX is set to resume its satellite deployment missions by launching 22 more Starlink satellites into orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40. The launch has five backup windows from 9:57 p.m. through 12:35 a.m. Monday, with additional backup windows on Monday night. Weather conditions are predicted to be favorable, with an 80% chance for good conditions.

The booster for this mission is making its 14th flight and will attempt another recovery landing on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic. If successful, this will be the 55th launch from the Space Coast in 2023, with all but four launches conducted by SpaceX. The company has another launch planned this week, with the fourth Falcon Heavy launch of the year from Kennedy Space Center. This will be the Falcon Heavy’s first NASA mission, sending the probe Psyche on a journey to a metal-rich asteroid.

Most of SpaceX’s launches have been for their Starlink internet satellite constellation. The upcoming launch will be one of two Starlink launches from different coasts planned by SpaceX. Another Falcon 9 rocket will be launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, adding 21 satellites to the constellation.

While SpaceX had planned to develop larger Starlink satellites, delays in their Starship program have resulted in a shift in plans. However, the company is still the leader in the number of satellites deployed, with plans to have as many as 7,500, compared to Amazon’s plans for over 3,200 satellites by 2029. In the coming years, it is expected that the number of low-Earth orbit satellites will increase significantly, potentially reaching between 10,000 and 20,000 by 2030.

출처 :

Orlando Sentinel, “Planned launch has SpaceX back on task on Space Coast” – https://phys.org/news/2023-10-spacex-task-space-coast.html

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0