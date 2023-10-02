도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Alfvén 파동을 사용하여 융합 장치에서 폭주 전자 완화

By로버트 앤드류

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
Alfvén 파동을 사용하여 융합 장치에서 폭주 전자 완화

A team of researchers led by Chang Liu from the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) has discovered a method to mitigate damaging runaway electrons in tokamak fusion devices. By harnessing Alfvén waves, they disrupt the cycle of runaway electrons, offering promising implications for the advancement of fusion energy.

Tokamak fusion devices are designed to harness the power of nuclear fusion, using a doughnut-shaped plasma chamber to create controlled fusion reactions. One of the challenges of this technology is dealing with runaway electrons, high-energy particles that can cause damage to the device. Alfvén waves, named after astrophysicist Hannes Alfvén, have been known to loosen the confinement of high-energy particles, but their effect on runaway electrons has been unclear until now.

The research team found that Alfvén waves can diffuse or scatter high-energy electrons before they can create avalanches that damage the tokamak components. This circular process involves the runaways creating instabilities, which then generate Alfvén waves that prevent the formation of avalanches. The findings provide a comprehensive explanation for the observation of Alfvén waves in disruption experiments and establish a link between these waves and the generation of runaway electrons.

The theory derived from this research aligns well with experiments conducted on the DIII-D National Fusion Facility, a tokamak operated by General Atomics. Tests of the theory on the Summit supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have also shown positive results. The discovery paves the way for the development of tokamak designs that can naturally mitigate runaway electron damage through inherent instabilities.

Controlling disruptions in fusion devices is crucial for their success. Disruptions start with sharp drops in temperature, known as thermal quenches, which trigger the release of runaway electrons. By mitigating the risk of disruptions, tokamak facilities can operate more efficiently and safely.

This new approach to mitigating runaway electrons could have significant implications for the ongoing ITER project in France, which aims to demonstrate the practicality of fusion energy. The researchers are planning experimental campaigns to further develop their findings and explore strategies for mitigating runaway electrons.

출처 :
– PPPL: The U.S. Department of Energy’s Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL)
– Physical Review Letters: A peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Physical Society.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

북쪽 하늘의 왕: 세페우스 별자리 탐험

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

연구원들은 "전자 혀"와 AI 모델을 사용하여 마약의 쓴맛을 예측합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

허블 우주 망원경이 고질량 별 형성의 장엄한 이미지를 포착하다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

북쪽 하늘의 왕: 세페우스 별자리 탐험

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

연구원들은 "전자 혀"와 AI 모델을 사용하여 마약의 쓴맛을 예측합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

허블 우주 망원경이 고질량 별 형성의 장엄한 이미지를 포착하다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

망갈리안-2: 인도, 두 번째 화성 탐사 계획

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0