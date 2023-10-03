도시의 삶

낸시 그레이스 로마 망원경 개발에 참여한 피트 연구원

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) are set to play a crucial role in the development of the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope, a space-based observatory named after the “Mother of Hubble”. The telescope aims to study dark energy and dark matter to gain a better understanding of the nature of our universe.

The researchers from the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences at Pitt have been funded by NASA to begin working on the infrastructure of the telescope years ahead of its projected launch date in 2027. Their main task will be to develop the necessary software and algorithms for accurately interpreting the vast amount of data that the telescope will collect.

The Nancy Grace Roman Telescope, with a primary mirror the same size as the Hubble Space Telescope but with a field of view 200 times greater, will be able to capture a billion galaxies and help researchers unravel the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy. It will also enable scientists to study the evolution of the universe.

Pitt professors Mi Dai and Michael Wood-Vasey are part of a larger team that has been awarded $11 million to prepare the telescope to observe and analyze type Ia supernovae. These supernovae hold special significance as their known intrinsic brightness allows researchers to determine their distance, effectively enabling the telescope to see billions of years into the past.

Dai will be working on updating existing supernovae models and developing tools for determining optimal observation strategies, while Wood-Vasey will focus on developing algorithms to improve the telescope’s ability to detect supernovae in a crowded sky.

In another project, professors Jeffrey A. Newman and Brett Andrews, along with their team, have received a $19.5 million grant from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to develop computational tools for creating three-dimensional maps of galaxies and dark matter. They will use simulations to ensure the accuracy of these tools before applying them to real data captured by the Roman telescope.

The research conducted by these Pitt researchers, along with other teams worldwide, aims to shed light on the history of dark matter and dark energy, and their effects on the universe and the matter within it. The precision data collected by the Roman telescope is expected to provide a deeper understanding of dark energy, potentially uncovering new physics that could explain the universe’s accelerating expansion.

