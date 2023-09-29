도시의 삶

반물질이 떨어지다: 물리학자들이 반물질의 중력 거동을 확인하다

비키 스타브로풀루

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
반물질이 떨어지다: 물리학자들이 반물질의 중력 거동을 확인하다

In a groundbreaking study, physicists from the ALPHA collaboration at CERN have answered a long-standing question about the behavior of antimatter—does it fall up or down? According to the study published in the journal Nature, the researchers have demonstrated that antihydrogen atoms, the antimatter counterparts of hydrogen, fall towards Earth in the same way as regular matter. This finding rules out the presence of repulsive “antigravity” and represents a milestone in the study of antimatter.

Antimatter was created in equal amounts with matter during the Big Bang. While matter is composed of particles, antimatter consists of antiparticles with opposite properties. However, the properties of antimatter remain largely unknown. Understanding the behavior of antimatter is crucial in unraveling the mysteries of the universe.

The study conducted by the ALPHA collaboration involved trapping groups of about 100 antihydrogen atoms and slowly releasing them over a period of 20 seconds. Through this experiment, they were able to observe and measure the gravitational behavior of antihydrogen. The researchers confirmed that antimatter behaves according to Earth’s gravitational attraction, just like regular matter.

This experiment is significant as it is the first direct observation of a gravitational effect on antimatter. It confirms that Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity, which describes how gravity works, applies to antimatter as well. The next step for the researchers is to measure the acceleration of antimatter more precisely and investigate whether matter and antimatter fall in the same way.

The study of antimatter continues to be a challenging field due to its tendency to annihilate upon interaction with matter. However, advancements in technology and techniques have allowed scientists to trap and study antimatter for longer durations. The potential applications of antimatter research extend to various fields, including fundamental physics, cosmology, and even potentially in energy production.

Understanding antimatter can provide insights into the fundamental laws that govern our universe. Although many questions about antimatter remain unanswered, this study brings us closer to unlocking the secrets of this mysterious counterpart to matter.

출처 :
– 자연: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-8349-8
– CERN: https://home.cern/news/news/physics/hydrogen-anti-hydrogen-study-confirms-gravitational-behaviour-antimatter

By 비키 스타브로풀루

