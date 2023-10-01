도시의 삶

Perseverance Rover가 화성에서 발견한 먼지 악마

By가브리엘 보타

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Perseverance rover recently captured footage of a dust devil in action on Mars. Dust devils, which are small whirlwinds, are common on the red planet due to its thin atmosphere. When Mars’ surface heats up in the sun but the surrounding atmosphere remains cool, the rising air can start to rotate and form a dust devil.

The footage of the dust devil was captured by one of Perseverance’s black-and-white navigation cameras, called Navcams. It shows a white column moving across the top of a ridge known as the Thorofare Ridge at a speed of around 12 mph. Despite only capturing the bottom of the dust devil, scientists were able to estimate its height using the shadow it cast. They determined that if the dust devil were a vertical column, its height would be approximately 1.2 miles (2 kilometers).

The dust devil spotted by Perseverance was located around 2.5 miles away and was estimated to be around 200 feet wide. This observation was made during peak dust devil season in the northern hemisphere of Mars, where the rover is currently located. Dust devil activity on Mars varies by season, and summer is when they are most likely to appear.

The thin atmosphere of Mars, which is just 1% the density of Earth’s atmosphere, allows these dust devils to grow larger compared to their terrestrial counterparts. In fact, on rare occasions, dust storms on Mars can become global events that cover the entire planet.

The black-and-white navigation cameras used by Perseverance not only aid in the rover’s navigation but also serve as a valuable tool for monitoring the surrounding area for phenomena like dust devils. While it is impossible to predict when and where these events will occur, scientists hope to capture more footage of dust devils during the rover’s mission.

출처: NASA/JPL-Caltech

