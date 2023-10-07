도시의 삶

화성의 외계인 일몰: 독특한 현상

By맘포 브레시아

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Perseverance Rover recently captured a breathtaking image of a Martian sunset on its 842nd day on Mars. The photograph revealed an otherworldly sight, with a cool blue glow emanating from the red planet’s sky. This sight is unlike anything we experience here on Earth, and it’s due to several factors.

Mars is located further from the Sun than Earth, which means it receives significantly less sunlight. In fact, Mars receives less than half the amount of sunlight that Earth does. Additionally, Mars has a drastically different atmosphere compared to our planet. Mars’s atmosphere is composed mostly of carbon dioxide, with small amounts of nitrogen and oxygen.

When sunlight enters Earth’s atmosphere, it interacts with oxygen, nitrogen, and other particulates, scattering blue light and giving our sky a blue appearance. However, on Mars, sunlight interacts with iron-rich dust particles in the atmosphere. This interaction scatters lower-frequency red light, resulting in a red sky during the day. At twilight, the red light is filtered out, leaving a cool blue glow.

The differences in atmospheric composition and sunlight interaction between Earth and Mars create these stunningly unique sunsets. On Mars, the fine dust particles in the atmosphere allow blue light to penetrate more efficiently. The rest of the sky appears yellow to orange as yellow and red light scatter in all directions.

Twilight on Mars is a particularly interesting time for researchers as it provides an opportunity to study dust and clouds in the Martian atmosphere. The images captured during this time can help scientists study the composition of the atmosphere and locate clouds of dust and ice.

Various rovers, including Curiosity, Perseverance, Spirit, and Opportunity, have captured Mars’ sunsets throughout the years. Each image showcases the magnificence of this alien phenomenon.

In summary, the sunsets on Mars are a result of the planet’s distance from the Sun, its unique atmospheric composition, and the interaction between sunlight and iron-rich dust. The cool blue glow during twilight adds to the allure of these Martian sunsets, providing scientists with valuable insight into the planet’s atmosphere and weather patterns.

By 맘포 브레시아

