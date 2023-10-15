도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

뉴햄프셔 주민들의 마음을 사로잡은 부분 일식

By가브리엘 보타

15년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴햄프셔 주민들의 마음을 사로잡은 부분 일식

Some residents of New Hampshire were treated to a captivating astronomical event on Saturday as a partial solar eclipse graced the skies. According to NASA, the eclipse was visible in all 49 continental U.S. states, pending favorable weather conditions.

Local residents took to the New Hampshire ULocal Facebook page to share their stunning photographs of the eclipse captured in various locations, including Merrimack, Manchester, and Gilmanton. During the event, the moon passed between the earth and the sun, causing a partial blockage of the sun. The resulting effect was described as a “bite out of the sun,” with the moon’s shadow covering approximately 17% of the sun during the maximum eclipse in New Hampshire.

The partial solar eclipse began at approximately 12:16 p.m., reached its maximum at around 1:34 p.m., and concluded at approximately 2:30 p.m. While there was a possibility of cloud cover during the event, many lucky observers in New Hampshire were able to witness this rare astronomical occurrence.

It is important to note that observing a solar eclipse should be done safely to protect the eyes from damaging rays. Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas provided tips on the safest ways to view a partial solar eclipse.

New Hampshire residents can look forward to another remarkable solar eclipse experience in less than six months, as a total solar eclipse is scheduled to occur.

출처 :
– 나사

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

쿠키 이해: 알아야 할 사항

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

쿠키 이해: 알아야 할 사항

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0