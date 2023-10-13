도시의 삶

금환일식: 장엄한 천체 사건

By비키 스타브로풀루

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
On Saturday, sky watchers around the world will have the opportunity to witness a rare celestial event known as an annular eclipse. Unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon completely covers the sun, creating a moment of darkness, an annular eclipse leaves a mesmerizing “ring of fire” around the edges of the moon.

The phenomenon occurs because the diameter of the sun is about 400 times larger than that of the moon, while the sun is also approximately 400 times farther away from the Earth. Consequently, the moon is usually unable to completely block out the sun, resulting in an annular eclipse where a small portion of the sun remains visible.

However, not everyone will be able to witness this unique event. While Canada will experience a partial eclipse, only certain regions will be lucky enough to see the annular eclipse in all its glory. British Columbia, in particular, will have the best view, with approximately 75% of the sun covered in Vancouver and Victoria.

To safely observe the eclipse, experts advise against looking directly at the sun as it can cause severe damage to the eyes. Instead, they recommend methods like projecting an image of the sun onto a piece of paper using a telescope or using specialized eclipse glasses. The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada offers safe eclipse glasses for viewing, or Number 14 welder’s glasses can also be used.

For those unable to access proper eye protection or experiencing poor weather conditions, there will be online viewing opportunities. NASA will be broadcasting the eclipse on its YouTube channel, and the Virtual Telescope Project will provide live coverage from multiple locations.

Annular eclipses are considered rare occurrences, happening approximately once every two to three years when the moon is at the correct distance from Earth and properly aligned with the sun. So, don’t miss the chance to witness this stunning natural display and remember to observe the event safely.

