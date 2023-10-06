도시의 삶

파커 태양 탐사선은 계속해서 태양의 신비를 탐구합니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
파커 태양 탐사선은 계속해서 태양의 신비를 탐구합니다

The Parker Solar Probe has successfully made its 17th close approach to the Sun, coming within just 7.26 million kilometers (4.51 million miles) of the Sun’s photosphere. This achievement marks the latest in a series of incredible accomplishments by the probe, including becoming the first spacecraft to fly through a coronal mass ejection (CME) and survive.

During its 13th approach to the Sun on September 5, 2022, the Parker Solar Probe passed through a CME, collecting valuable data about the speed and density of the shock wave. This CME, had it hit Earth, could have caused severe damage to communication systems and power grids.

Equipped with shielding to protect its instruments from temperatures up to 1400°C, the Parker Solar Probe is designed to study the solar corona and the acceleration of the solar wind as it leaves the Sun. Scientists hope to understand the structure of the Sun, the magnetic fields that influence plasma flow, and the transport mechanism of energetic particles emitted by the Sun.

Coronal mass ejections are powerful events that can have significant impacts on Earth’s magnetosphere, causing disruptions to communications and electrical grids, as well as producing beautiful displays of aurora borealis. By studying CMEs, solar physicists aim to develop forecasting capabilities for these solar storms and gain insight into the forces that drive them.

The Parker Solar Probe’s mission is expected to continue until mid-2025, with the spacecraft following close orbits around the Sun and making additional flybys of Venus. The data collected by the probe will provide valuable insights into the solar wind and enhance our understanding of the processes that propel it through the Solar System.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

