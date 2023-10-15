도시의 삶

By로버트 앤드류

15년 2023월 XNUMX일
연구 결과, 아동 비만에 효과적인 부모 단독 개입이 발견되었습니다

Childhood obesity is a growing concern, as it often continues into adulthood and poses numerous physical, emotional, and social challenges for children. Family-based interventions are considered effective in managing childhood obesity, but they can be costly. However, a recent study published in the International Journal of Obesity reveals that parent-only group-based interventions can be just as effective in treating childhood obesity.

The study reviewed available literature on the effectiveness of parent-only interventions on children’s health and behaviors. The researchers identified specific characteristics of participants and programs that influence the outcomes. Fifteen randomized controlled trials were included in the review, all focusing on children with higher body mass index (BMI) or weight issues.

The findings showed that parent-only interventions can effectively improve a child’s BMI and weight variables, with positive changes being sustained or even improved in the long term. Comparatively, parent-only interventions were equally effective as parent-child interventions in improving obesity/overweight in children.

It is worth noting that most of the studies in the analysis focused on children rather than adolescents. However, one prior study indicated that older children may benefit more from family-based interventions, suggesting that older children are more adept at practicing the skills taught in such programs.

Parents play a crucial role in influencing their children’s eating and exercise habits, especially in younger children. However, as a child ages, peers often replace parents’ influence. Parenting style also influences obesity, as controlling a child’s feeding practices can contribute to weight gain.

The study also highlighted the challenges of parent-only interventions, as they exhibited higher dropouts compared to parent-child interventions. This suggests that some parents may find the responsibility for a child’s healthy weight overwhelming, leading to dropouts. Therefore, participation in parent-only interventions requires high motivation and strong family support.

In conclusion, parent-only group-based interventions are effective in treating childhood obesity, with sustained positive changes in BMI and weight. These interventions can provide a viable and more affordable alternative to family-based interventions. However, parental motivation and support are crucial for successful outcomes.

Journal reference: McDarby, F. & Looney, K. (2023) The effectiveness of group-based, parent-only weight management interventions for children and the factors associated with outcomes: A systematic review. International Journal of Obesity; 1-19. doi:10.1038/s41366-023-01390-6

By 로버트 앤드류

