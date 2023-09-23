도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

태평양 칠성장어: 매혹적인 고대 물고기

By맘포 브레시아

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
태평양 칠성장어: 매혹적인 고대 물고기

The Pacific lamprey, scientifically known as Entosphenus tridentatus, is a remarkable creature found in freshwater and marine ecosystems across the North Pacific region. Its diet consists primarily of the blood and body fluids of other fish, including Pacific salmon, flatfish, rockfish, and Pacific hake.

What makes the Pacific lamprey truly awe-inspiring is its ancient lineage. Belonging to a group of jawless fish, lampreys evolved over 450 million years ago during the Ordovician period. With approximately 40 living species found worldwide, these eel-like organisms have survived at least four mass extinctions, flourishing long before the existence of dinosaurs and even trees.

Unlike most fish, Pacific lampreys lack bones. Rather, their skeletons are formed entirely of cartilage. What sets them apart is their unique mouth structure – instead of a jaw, lampreys possess a sucker mouth rimmed with teeth. They use this mouth to latch onto their prey and extract blood and body fluids. It is worth noting that scientists believe lampreys do not consume flesh.

The reproductive process of Pacific lampreys is also intriguing. Female lampreys lay approximately 200,000 eggs, which they incubate in freshwater nests for several weeks. After hatching, the larvae burrow into sediment and remain buried for up to ten years. They eventually emerge as juveniles, migrating downstream to the ocean for feeding purposes. Several years later, they return to freshwater habitats to reproduce.

The importance of Pacific lampreys extends beyond their evolutionary history. These fish are highly sought after prey for various species of birds, mammals, and other fish. Their extremely fatty flesh, containing three to five times more calories by weight than salmon, plays a vital role within freshwater and marine ecosystems.

In conclusion, the Pacific lamprey is a fascinating creature that showcases the remarkable resilience of ancient fish. Its jawless nature, unique mouth structure, and complex reproductive cycle contribute to its distinctiveness. As a key component of various ecosystems, the Pacific lamprey exemplifies the interconnectedness of organisms in the natural world.

출처 :
– Lampreys: Fish with No Jaws, Smithsonian Ocean, ocean.si.edu/ocean-life/fish/lampreys-fish-no-jaws
– Fisher, R. N., et al. (2004). The Conservation of Pacific Lampreys (Lampetra tridentata) in Western North America. Fisheries, 29(9), 10-18.

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

아인슈타인의 중력 이론과 대안 모색

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

OSIRIS-REx 샘플 반환 캡슐의 성공적인 복구로 흥분과 안도감을 가져옴

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

외계 행성 관측에 대한 별의 영향 이해: TRAPPIST-1 b의 통찰력

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

아인슈타인의 중력 이론과 대안 모색

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

OSIRIS-REx 샘플 반환 캡슐의 성공적인 복구로 흥분과 안도감을 가져옴

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

외계 행성 관측에 대한 별의 영향 이해: TRAPPIST-1 b의 통찰력

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

콜로라도에서 다가오는 일식: 알아야 할 모든 것

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0