남극 대륙 상공의 오존 구멍 확장으로 오존 파괴에 대한 우려 제기

By맘포 브레시아

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
The ozone hole over Antarctica has reached a size approximately three times that of Brazil, signaling a significant instance of ozone depletion. The European Space Agency (ESA) discovered this concerning development using data collected by its Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite on September 16, 2023.

Scientists are now investigating the underlying causes behind this vast “ozone-depleting area.” One possible connection being explored is the eruption of Tonga’s underwater volcano, Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai, in early 2022. The eruption unleashed shockwaves and triggered tsunami warnings, with the satellite capturing images of smoke and ash billowing into the atmosphere.

The release of volcanic gases and aerosols during this eruption is now being examined as a potential factor in exacerbating the depletion of the ozone layer over Antarctica. The Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, launched in 2017, has played a crucial role in monitoring Earth’s atmosphere as part of the Copernicus Sentinel missions.

According to the recent findings by the ESA, the ozone hole expanded to an area of approximately 26 million square kilometers. While this ranks among the largest seasonal ozone holes recorded, it falls behind the record set in 2000 that reached nearly 28.4 million square kilometers.

The ozone hole’s dimensions vary throughout the year and typically peak between mid-September and mid-October. This phenomenon is attributed to the weakening and eventual dissipation of the polar vortex in the southern hemisphere as stratospheric temperatures rise. The ESA predicts that ozone levels in the affected region will return to normal by the end of December.

The ozone layer in Earth’s stratosphere plays a vital role in protecting our planet from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the Sun. It consists of a high concentration of ozone molecules. Satellite measurements, like those provided by the Sentinel-5P, allow scientists to closely monitor the ozone layer’s evolution.

The expansion of the ozone hole over Antarctica is a cause for concern due to its potential environmental and health implications. Further research and continuous monitoring will be necessary to understand the causes behind this significant development and implement measures to preserve the ozone layer.

출처 :
– 유럽우주국(ESA)
– 독일 항공우주센터(DLR)

