By비키 스타브로풀루

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 캡슐, 깨끗한 소행성 샘플을 지구로 전달

NASA’s historic mission, OSIRIS-REx (Origins-Spectral Interpretation-Resource Identification-Security-Regolith Explorer), is set to deliver the first-ever pristine asteroid samples to Earth on Sunday morning. The OSIRIS-REx probe will release a capsule containing samples of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The capsule is expected to touch down softly under parachutes at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range and Dugway Proving Grounds.

You can watch the live coverage of the landing on NASA’s YouTube channel or at Space.com. The coverage will begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

OSIRIS-REx launched in September 2016 and reached Bennu, a potentially hazardous asteroid, in December 2018. The probe spent the next 22 months investigating the asteroid, setting a new record for the smallest body ever orbited by a spacecraft.

In October 2020, OSIRIS-REx successfully collected a sample of Bennu’s surface, capturing approximately 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of dirt and gravel. The exact quantity will be determined once the mission team opens the probe’s sample capsule.

Following the touchdown, the sample will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for curation and storage. Scientists from around the world will have access to the sample for further study. They hope to gain insights into the early days of the solar system and investigate the presence of carbon-containing organic molecules that may have contributed to the origin of life on Earth.

In addition to this milestone, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue on its extended mission called OSIRIS-APEX. It will travel to the potentially hazardous asteroid Apophis, with a planned arrival in 2029.

This mission represents a significant achievement for NASA, opening up new possibilities for understanding the origins of our solar system and the potential for life beyond Earth.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

