도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA 과학자들, 새로운 통찰을 위해 소행성 Bennu 샘플 조사

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA 과학자들, 새로운 통찰을 위해 소행성 Bennu 샘플 조사

Summary: Scientists at NASA are currently analyzing samples collected from asteroid Bennu that were brought back to Earth by the Osiris-Rex spacecraft. Initial analysis of the samples has revealed that they are rich in carbon and water-laden minerals, indicating the potential to provide new information about the formation of the Solar System. However, the exact quantity of the asteroid material that the spacecraft has captured is still uncertain. The Osiris-Rex team estimates that they have about 250 grams (9 ounces) in total, but further examination and weighing of the inner chamber used to store the fragments will be required to confirm this. Once fully extracted, a portion of the sample will be shared with researchers around the world, including scientists in the UK who will conduct further investigations. The Bennu materials were collected using a daring maneuver where the spacecraft approached and “high-fived” the asteroid. Studying these samples could shed light on the organic building blocks necessary for the origin of life on Earth and other celestial bodies within the Solar System.

The analysis of the samples involves various techniques, such as electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction, infrared spectroscopy, and computed tomography. These procedures will provide valuable data on the composition and structure of the asteroid materials. Scientists are particularly interested in Bennu because it likely retains the chemistry that existed during the formation of the planets around the Sun. They hypothesize that asteroids similar to Bennu may have contributed important components, such as water and organic molecules, to Earth. The results from studying the asteroid samples will help researchers better understand the complexity and origin of organic molecules, as well as their role in the development of life.

The Osiris-Rex teams aim to complete a range of studies by March and present their findings at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference. Additionally, two major overview papers will be published in the journal Meteoritics & Planetary Science, providing a comprehensive understanding of the Bennu samples.

출처:
– BBC News: “Nasa hails ‘awesome’ recovery of asteroid sample” by Jonathan Amos
– BBC News: “Asteroid Bennu ‘is a journey back to our origins'” by Jonathan Amos
– 나사
– Kevin Church/BBC

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0