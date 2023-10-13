도시의 삶

NASA의 오시리스-렉스 소행성 샘플을 통해 지구 기원의 미스터리를 밝힐 수 있음

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission, which collected a sample of material from the asteroid Bennu in 2020, has revealed images and preliminary analysis of the space rocks it brought back to Earth. This sample has the potential to answer questions about the creation of Earth, the arrival of water on our planet, and the origins of life.

Dr. Francis McCubbin, the astromaterials curator at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, stated that the material could be stored and used for experiments for years to come. The hope is that future scientists will be able to answer questions about the universe using technology that hasn’t even been invented yet.

Collecting asteroid samples is important because it allows scientists to study materials from space that have not been contaminated by Earth’s atmosphere. The Osiris-Rex sample is considered “pristine” and provides valuable information about the asteroid Bennu.

Previous missions, such as Japan’s Hayabusa missions in 2010 and 2020, also delivered asteroid material to Earth. However, the Osiris-Rex mission returned with significantly more material, allowing for wider distribution to scientists worldwide and public displays in museums. This larger sample size also provides a unique opportunity to examine the arrangement of minerals in larger chunks of the asteroid.

Preliminary analysis of the samples has already yielded exciting results. Water locked inside clay minerals has been discovered, shedding light on how water may have come to Earth and other inner planets. The sample also contains carbon and sulfur, both essential components for life. Carbon is the key ingredient in organic compounds, while sulfur is crucial for amino acids, building blocks of proteins.

Asteroids like Bennu are believed to have played a role in “seeding” Earth with prebiotic compounds, laying the foundation for life. The presence of magnetite, an iron oxide, in the sample is significant as it is linked to chemical reactions crucial for the evolution of life.

The analysis of the Osiris-Rex samples is still ongoing, but the early findings have already provided valuable insights into our planet’s origins. In addition to understanding Earth’s history, finding water on asteroids holds promise for future space exploration, as water can be broken down into hydrogen and oxygen, crucial resources for manned missions.

