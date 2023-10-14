도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 소행성 샘플의 이미지 및 분석 공개

By비키 스타브로풀루

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 소행성 샘플의 이미지 및 분석 공개

On September 24, a NASA capsule returned to Earth with a valuable collection of material grabbed from an asteroid. Recently, NASA released images and a preliminary analysis of the space rocks found inside the capsule. The mission, called Osiris-Rex, collected a sample of material from the asteroid Bennu in 2020 and brought it back to Earth. The rocks found inside the capsule have the potential to answer questions about the creation of Earth, the arrival of water, and the origins of life.

During a press conference, Dr. Francis McCubbin, the astromaterials curator at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, mentioned that the material could be studied and used in experiments for years to come. Scientists believe that this pristine sample will provide valuable insights into Bennu, unlike meteorite samples which are often contaminated and difficult to trace back to specific asteroids.

Bennu is a carbonaceous or C-Type asteroid, which contains a large amount of carbon and volatile compounds like water. Analyzing the sample has been challenging due to the sample collection technique being so successful that it overflowed the container within the capsule. However, initial analysis has already revealed exciting results. Water locked inside clay minerals from Bennu has been discovered, shedding light on one proposed mechanism for how water arrived on Earth. The sample also contains abundant carbon and sulfur, both essential for life. The presence of magnetite, an iron oxide, suggests that asteroids like Bennu may have played a role in seeding Earth with prebiotic compounds necessary for the evolution of life.

This Osiris-Rex mission marks the first US mission to return an asteroid sample to Earth. The sample, estimated to be around 250g, can now be distributed to scientists worldwide and displayed in museums for the public to appreciate. Furthermore, the larger rock fragments included in the sample provide a unique opportunity to examine the arrangement of different minerals within the asteroid, unlocking even more scientific potential.

출처 :
– NASA reveals details about Osiris-Rex sample from asteroid Bennu – https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/oct/12/nasa-reveals-details-about-osiris-rex-sample-from-asteroid-bennu
– Asteroid samples from NASA’s Osiris-Rex on track for extending human reach into space – https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02695-3

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

쿠키 이해: 알아야 할 사항

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

태양권: 우리 태양계를 둘러싼 거대한 거품

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

쿠키 이해: 알아야 할 사항

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0