과학

By로버트 앤드류

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 오시리스-렉스 임무는 가장 큰 소행성 샘플을 지구에 전달하는 것입니다.

NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission is set to make history by delivering the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth. A capsule containing approximately 250g of rocks and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu is expected to land in the Utah desert on Sunday. This mission marks NASA’s first attempt to collect a sample from an asteroid since 2020.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft was launched in September 2016 and arrived at Bennu in December 2018. Over the course of almost two years, the spacecraft meticulously mapped the asteroid’s surface before collecting the sample on October 20, 2020.

A portion of the sample, about a quarter, will be distributed among more than 200 individuals from 38 institutions worldwide. This diverse group of scientists will work together to analyze the sample and gain insights into the early history and evolution of our solar system. Bennu, a 4.5-billion-year-old remnant, is seen as a time capsule that can provide valuable clues about the formation of planets.

One of the main advantages of collecting a sample directly from an asteroid like Bennu is the minimal contamination. Unlike meteorites that fall to Earth and quickly get contaminated upon contact with our atmosphere, the Osiris-Rex sample will give scientists an unspoiled glimpse into the past. This could be crucial in understanding the origin of organics and water that may have contributed to the development of life on Earth.

Astrophysicist Prof Boris Gansicke from the University of Warwick emphasizes the significance of studying asteroids: “The asteroids in our solar system contain the raw building blocks from which the Earth was made, so working out their composition will tell us a lot about how our planet formed. There are still many unanswered questions, such as the source of Earth’s water and the origins of the ingredients for life.”

This mission represents an important milestone in our pursuit of knowledge about our solar system’s history and opens up possibilities for further exploration of asteroids and their potential impact on our understanding of life’s origins.

출처 :
- PA

By 로버트 앤드류

