By가브리엘 보타

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
오리온자리 유성우: 밤하늘의 화려한 쇼

Fall brings not just cooler temperatures but also the opportunity to witness a stunning display of nature’s fireworks—the Orionid Meteor Shower. Originating from the famous Halley’s Comet, this meteor shower lights up the night sky every October, captivating skygazers across the Northern Hemisphere.

Although Halley’s Comet is only visible to Earth once every 76 years, we have the privilege of passing through its comet dust every year between September and November. This celestial phenomenon produces the dazzling Orionid Meteor Shower, named after the constellation Orion, which appears as the radiant point of these meteors.

This year, the peak activity of the Orionid Meteor Shower is expected on October 21, offering the best opportunity to witness the breathtaking display. These meteors are known for their exceptional speed, hurtling through our atmosphere at a staggering 41 miles per second. The sheer velocity of the Orionids often results in colorful streaks of light known as “trains” that can be observed for several seconds or even minutes.

Apart from their speed, the Orionids are also known for producing fireballs, which are intense explosions of light. Despite the peak activity occurring on October 21, sky enthusiasts can actually start observing the Orionids after midnight in late September, and the shower can be seen until late November.

However, viewing conditions for this year’s peak may not be ideal for everyone. Parts of Texas, the Southeast, the Northeast, the Pacific Northwest, and the Midwest are expected to experience cloudy skies, hindering visibility. On the other hand, those in the Southwest, southern Plains, mid-Atlantic, and Central and South Florida have a better forecast with fewer clouds obstructing the view.

While the nearly 40% full Moon on the night of the peak may steal some of the show, the days leading up to October 21 present an excellent opportunity to spot shooting stars. The slim crescent Moon on October 18 and 19 will provide better viewing conditions.

So, grab a blanket, find a comfortable spot under the night sky, and prepare to be mesmerized by the cosmic spectacle that is the Orionid Meteor Shower. Witnessing these celestial displays is a reminder of the vast beauty and wonder that exists beyond our world.

정의 :
– Meteor Shower: A celestial event where numerous meteors (or shooting stars) appear to radiate from a single point in the sky.
– Halley’s Comet: A periodic comet that orbits the Sun approximately once every 76 years. It is known for its distinctive appearance and was last seen from Earth in 1986.

출처 :
– NASA: 미국 항공우주국
– 폭스 날씨

By 가브리엘 보타

