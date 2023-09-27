도시의 삶

슈퍼컴퓨터 시뮬레이션으로 밝혀진 토성 고리의 기원

By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
A new study conducted by NASA, Durham University, and Glasgow University has provided valuable insights into the origins of Saturn’s iconic rings. The research suggests that the rings may have formed from the debris of two icy moons that collided and fragmented hundreds of millions of years ago.

The study proposed that the two progenitor moons were likely similar in size to Dione and Rhea, two of Saturn’s present moons. It was also speculated that the formation of these moons, along with other moons currently orbiting Saturn, might have been influenced by the debris that did not end up in the rings after the collision.

Previous measurements of Saturn’s systems were primarily obtained from the Cassini spacecraft that has spent over a decade observing the planet and its surroundings. Analyzing data from the Cassini spacecraft, researchers discovered that Saturn’s rings are younger than previously believed.

To delve deeper into the origin of Saturn’s rings, the team of scientists utilized the COSMA supercomputer at Durham University. Using the SWIFT open-source software, they simulated various collision scenarios between precursor moons in Saturn’s system. These simulations were conducted at a resolution more than 100 times higher than previous studies, providing scientists with unprecedented insights.

After analyzing approximately 200 different collision scenarios, the team concluded that a wide range of impacts could scatter the appropriate amount of ice into Saturn’s Roche limit, where it would settle into the icy rings. This finding supports the hypothesis that the rings formed from the remnants of colliding moons.

Furthermore, the study noted that alternative theories could not explain the composition of Saturn’s rings, as they failed to account for the absence of rock within the rings. Therefore, the new research contributes significantly to understanding the origins of Saturn’s rings.

Future research will continue to build upon these findings and shed further light on the intriguing mystery surrounding the formation of Saturn’s iconic rings.

