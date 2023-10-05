도시의 삶

구름 형성에서 세스퀴테르펜의 역할: 지구 기후에 대한 통찰

By로버트 앤드류

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers at Switzerland’s Paul Scherrer Institute have discovered that a family of organic compounds known as sesquiterpenes could have a much larger impact on cloud formation than previously believed. These compounds are released by trees when they come under stress, reacting with ozone and other compounds in the atmosphere to form ultra-low-volatility organic compounds (ULVOCs).

Under certain conditions, ULVOCs can grow large enough for water droplets to condense on their surfaces, leading to cloud formation. Clouds have significant effects on Earth’s climate, so it is crucial to understand the role of ULVOCs in climate models. The most important molecules involved in ULVOC formation are isoprene, monoterpene, and sesquiterpene. However, measuring sesquiterpenes is challenging due to their quick reaction with ozone and their lower frequency compared to the other substances.

A team of scientists, led by Lubna Dada, conducted a study at CERN’s Cosmics Leaving Outdoor Droplets (CLOUD) chamber in Geneva to examine the ability of sesquiterpenes to form ULVOCs. The chamber allowed them to simulate atmospheric conditions and measure the rates of cloud formation. The results showed that even a small increase in the concentration of sesquiterpene doubled the cloud formation rate.

As sesquiterpenes have a higher molecular weight than isoprene and monoterpene, they form solid particles more easily, making them essential for cloud formation. Therefore, including the cloud-forming influence of sesquiterpenes in climate models is crucial for more accurate predictions of cloud formation and its impact on Earth’s atmosphere.

The study also paves the way for future research into the impact of emissions from other manmade compounds on the climate. Understanding the changes brought about by industrialization and the mixture of anthropogenic gases with the natural atmosphere will provide valuable insights into the past and future of Earth’s climate.

출처 :

– 과학 발전

– Paul Scherrer Institute

