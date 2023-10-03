도시의 삶

과학자들이 광학 소용돌이 레이저 기반 기술로 정밀 인쇄를 달성했습니다.

과학자들이 광학 소용돌이 레이저 기반 기술로 정밀 인쇄를 달성했습니다.

Scientists at Osaka Metropolitan University have made a breakthrough in precision printing by developing an innovative optical vortex laser-based technique. This technique allows for the precise placement of minuscule droplets with micrometer-scale accuracy.

Inkjet technology is a commonly used printing method that expels microdroplets from a nozzle onto a surface. However, nozzle clogging often occurs when dealing with viscous and high-density ink droplets. To overcome this issue, researchers have been exploring more advanced printing technologies.

Dr. Ken-ichi Yuyama and his research team at Osaka Metropolitan University have successfully printed uniformly sized droplets with a diameter of approximately 100 µm. They achieved this by using a liquid film of fluorescent ink, which has a viscosity approximately 100 times greater than water. The key to their success was irradiating the ink film with an optical vortex, resulting in prints with exceptional positional accuracy at the micrometer scale.

The optical vortex laser-based technique opens up new possibilities for various applications. It enables the stable printing of high-viscosity liquids, allowing for the fabrication of microdroplet laser arrays and the micropatterning of conductive nanoinks. This breakthrough can also have implications for the development of next-generation printed photonic or electronic devices, as well as bioinks for cell scaffolds.

The research findings have been published in ACS Photonics. The study was supported by KAKENHI grants-in-aid from the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science and funding from the Core Research for Evolutional Science and Technology program administered by the Japan Science and Technology Agency.

With this innovative optical vortex laser-based technique, precise printing with micrometer-scale accuracy becomes a reality. This advancement has the potential to revolutionize various fields that rely on printing technology, such as electronics, photonics, and biotechnology.

출처 :
– Journal Reference: Yuyama, K.-i., et al. (2023). Fabrication of an Array of Hemispherical Microlasers Using Optical Vortex Laser-Induced Forward Transfer. ACS Photonics.
– Support Acknowledgment: Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS), Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST)

Note: The source article contains an image, but it has been removed in this summary.

