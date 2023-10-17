도시의 삶

광대한 화학 우주: 미지의 세계 탐험

By맘포 브레시아

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
광대한 화학 우주: 미지의 세계 탐험

Scientists estimate that there are billions of chemical compounds in the universe, with only 1% of them identified so far. These undiscovered compounds hold the potential to tackle issues such as greenhouse gas removal and medical breakthroughs.

When Dmitri Mendeleev invented the periodic table of elements in 1869, scientists began discovering the chemicals that shaped the modern world. While elements are made up of one type of atom, chemical compounds consist of two or more atoms. Some compounds occur naturally, like water (made of hydrogen and oxygen), while others are created through lab experiments and manufacturing processes, such as nylon.

To comprehend the vastness of the chemical universe, we must consider the number of possible chemical compounds that can be formed using the 118 known elements. Starting with two-atom compounds, there are 6,903 possible combinations. Three-atom compounds number around 1.6 million, and as compounds become more complex, we would need everyone on Earth to create all these combinations, several times over. However, compound structure and stability contribute to the complexity and difficulty of their synthesis.

The largest chemical compound created to date has almost 3 million atoms and its function is still unknown. Yet, similar compounds are utilized to protect cancer drugs in the body until they reach their target site.

Although there are rules governing chemistry, they can be bent, creating further possibilities for chemical compounds. Even noble gases, typically unreactive, can form compounds under certain circumstances. Extreme environments, such as deep space conditions, expand the realm of possible compounds. Carbon, which typically likes to be attached to one to four other atoms, can temporarily bind to five atoms, just as a bus with a maximum capacity of four can briefly carry more passengers.

Chemists often spend their careers trying to create compounds that defy traditional chemical rules, occasionally succeeding in their endeavors. They also explore whether certain compounds can only exist in space or extreme environments, such as hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor.

When searching for new compounds, scientists often look to related compounds or chemical reactions. By modifying known compounds or using new starting materials in familiar reactions, they can search for “known unknowns.” Exploring the natural world has also led to significant discoveries, such as penicillin’s identification in 1928 when Alexander Fleming observed its antibacterial properties.

Understanding the structure of compounds is crucial in discovering their properties and searching for similar compounds. The invention of X-ray techniques, like the one developed by Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin, has made it easier to determine the structure of new compounds. Now, more than ever, researchers have the tools to delve into the unknown depths of the chemical universe.

By 맘포 브레시아

