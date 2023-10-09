도시의 삶

과학

암모니아의 수소 원자 이동성과 양성자 이동에 대한 새로운 통찰력

By맘포 브레시아

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
암모니아의 수소 원자 이동성과 양성자 이동에 대한 새로운 통찰력

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have successfully captured the movement of fast-moving hydrogen atoms within ammonia molecules. The study utilized ultrafast electron diffraction (UED) to observe the dissociation of hydrogen from ammonia. This groundbreaking technique allows scientists to investigate hydrogen transfers, which are crucial in many biological and chemical processes.

Proton transfers, which involve the movement of a single proton between molecules, play a key role in various activities such as enzyme catalysis and mitochondrial function. However, these processes occur within femtoseconds, making it challenging to capture them in motion.

Traditionally, X-ray scattering has been used to study molecular structure changes. However, X-rays only interact with electrons and not atomic nuclei, limiting the accuracy of the approach.

To address this limitation, the research team led by scientist Thomas Wolf employed the MeV-UED, an ultrafast electron diffraction camera. They used UV light to break a hydrogen-nitrogen bond in ammonia and then directed an electron beam through the molecule to collect the diffracted electrons.

The team not only recorded the signals of hydrogen atom detachment but also observed the corresponding structural changes in the molecule. By analyzing the scattered electrons at various angles, they were able to distinguish between the signals from the nuclei and the electrons.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the complex process of proton transfer and its role in chemical and biological activities. Understanding the behavior of protons has significant implications in structural biology, where existing technologies face challenges in observing them.

In future experiments, the researchers plan to use X-rays at SLAC’s X-ray laser facility to compare the results. They also intend to enhance the experiment’s resolution and temporal resolution to capture individual stages of proton dissociation over time.

This study was supported by the DOE Office of Science, and the MeV-UED is a device at the SLAC LCLS X-ray laser facility.

저널 참조 :
Elio, G., et al. (2023) Femtosecond Electronic and Hydrogen Structural Dynamics in Ammonia Imaged with Ultrafast Electron Diffraction. Physical Review Letters. doi:10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.143001.

By 맘포 브레시아

