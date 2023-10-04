도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

이중 천체 선물: 2023년 XNUMX월의 일식과 월식

By비키 스타브로풀루

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
이중 천체 선물: 2023년 XNUMX월의 일식과 월식

This October, stargazers are in for a truly mesmerizing experience as they can witness not one, but two celestial events. Both a Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) and a Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) are set to occur in October 2023. Eclipses are natural phenomena that happen when one astronomical body blocks light from or to another body.

Firstly, on October 14, 2023, there will be an annular Solar Eclipse. This occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, casting a shadow on parts of Earth. During this specific eclipse, the sun forms a ring of fire around the moon. This phenomenon is known as an annular solar eclipse, which happens when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, appearing smaller than the sun and not completely covering it. As a result, the moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, brighter disk, creating a ring-like effect.

The annular solar eclipse will begin at 11:29 pm on October 14, 2023 (New Delhi) and end at 11:34 pm on the same day. It will offer a spectacular sight for those fortunate enough to witness it.

In addition, the lunar eclipse, the last one of 2023, will occur on October 28-29. A lunar eclipse takes place when the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow. The Moon’s surface may appear dark or reddish during this event.

The lunar eclipse is set to begin on October 28, 2023, at 11:31 pm (New Delhi) and end at 3:36 am on October 29, 2023. This extended duration provides a marvelous opportunity for avid sky-watchers to observe and appreciate the celestial display.

Make sure to mark your calendars for these astronomical events and prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience!

정의 :
– Solar Eclipse: A natural phenomenon that occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, casting a shadow on parts of the Earth.
– Lunar Eclipse: A celestial event that occurs when the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow.

Source: (removed)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0