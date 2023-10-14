도시의 삶

숨겨진 지하 바다가 '슬로우 모션' 지진의 원인일 수 있음

By맘포 브레시아

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have made a fascinating discovery in New Zealand—a hidden underground ocean that may be causing mysterious ‘slow motion’ earthquakes in the country’s northern region. This underground ocean is believed to be part of a massive volcanic region that formed over 125 million years ago. While investigating these seismic events, a scientist from the University of Texas Geophysics department stumbled upon this hidden ocean at the bottom of the sea floor. Using a boat towing a 3D seismic sensor, the scientist was able to gain deep insight into the area and found that water had become trapped among the thick sediment.

This discovery has shed some light on the occurrence of earthquakes in New Zealand. The country experiences ‘slow motion’ earthquakes, also known as slow slip events, which can last for several days. It is believed that the Pacific tectonic plate, particularly the Hikurangi Subduction Zone, which has a higher amount of trapped water compared to other regions, may be responsible for these strange seismic events.

This breakthrough provides valuable information for understanding earthquakes. By studying this hidden underground ocean and its impact on fault lines, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of how earthquakes are generated and how they can be predicted in the future. More samples of the area are being planned to be taken, and further research will be conducted to explore the water in more detail.

This discovery has confirmed previous hypotheses and computer simulations, but there have been limited field experiments to test them on the scale of a tectonic plate. The findings from this study will contribute to our knowledge of the geological processes that shape our planet and help us better protect vulnerable regions from the devastating effects of earthquakes.

By 맘포 브레시아

