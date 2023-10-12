도시의 삶

스바루 HSC로 관측한 우주광선 대규모 공기 샤워

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Cosmic rays, energetic particles from space, are still not fully understood. Determining their origin and properties is a vital task in astrophysics. A new method using the Subaru Hyper Suprime-Cam (HSC) silicon imaging detector has been developed to observe extensive air showers (EASs) induced by high-energy cosmic rays. EASs occur when primary cosmic rays interact with atmospheric nuclei, producing showers of secondary particles. The Subaru HSC, paired with a surface detector array, allows for the measurement of individual secondary particles and detailed study of EAS properties.

Various methods have been used to observe EASs, including the detection of fluorescence light and radio emission, as well as the use of surface detector arrays. These arrays measure the arrival times and densities of secondary particles at ground level to reconstruct information about the primary cosmic ray. However, traditional surface detectors cannot measure individual particle properties.

The Subaru HSC, located on top of Maunakea in Hawaii, is the largest silicon imaging detector above an altitude of 4200 m. It is typically used for observing distant stars and galaxies but has been repurposed to observe EAS particles. During standard operation, the HSC takes images with exposure times of 150-200 seconds. These images occasionally show an unusually large number of aligned tracks, indicating the presence of an EAS. These fortuitous observations have allowed for the development of a method to identify EAS events in the HSC data.

By constructing a model to estimate the background rate of randomly directed particles, the number of tracks in an image can be compared to determine if an EAS has been observed. This new method holds promise for further studies of high-energy cosmic rays and their properties.

