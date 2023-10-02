도시의 삶

밝은 위성의 영향을 받는 천문 관측

Researchers from the University of Canterbury (UC) have discovered that a satellite launched last year is causing difficulties in conducting astronomical observations due to its excessive brightness. This finding has significant implications for both astronomers and the general public.

The satellite in question, known as BlueWalker 3, was launched into orbit in September of the previous year as part of a prototype network for mobile communication systems. However, upon its launch, it was identified as one of the brightest objects in the sky. Over the past 130 days, a team of international researchers, including those from UC, have been closely tracking and studying the satellite.

During their observations, the researchers identified a sudden increase in the brightness of BlueWalker 3, which coincided with the deployment of its antenna array. This “unusual” behavior of the satellite has raised concerns among scientists and astronomers alike. Michelle Bannister, one of the UC researchers involved in the study, emphasized the importance of understanding the impact of man-made objects on the night sky, not only for astronomers but for everyone. With the increasing number of satellites in our skies, especially those being launched as part of large-scale projects, it is crucial to assess their effects.

The interference caused by satellites in astronomy has become a growing concern in recent years, as indicated by researcher Sangeetha Nandakumar from the Instituto de Astronomía y Ciencias Planetarias at the Universidad de Atacama Chile. The paper further revealed that the adaptor used to attach the satellite to its rocket during launch exceeded the maximum brightness recommendations set by the International Astronomical Union.

To address these issues, the researchers proposed the need for pre-launch impact assessments as companies continue to launch commercial satellites. This proactive approach would ensure the mitigation of potential disruptions to astronomical observations caused by satellite brightness.

In conclusion, the brightness of the BlueWalker 3 satellite has raised concerns among researchers, highlighting the need to investigate the impact of man-made objects on the night sky. As commercial satellite launches increase, it is essential to prioritize pre-launch impact assessments to safeguard the integrity of astronomical observations.

