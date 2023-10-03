도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

놀라운 속도로 침몰하는 뉴욕시: 기후 변화와 해안 홍수에 대한 영향

By맘포 브레시아

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
놀라운 속도로 침몰하는 뉴욕시: 기후 변화와 해안 홍수에 대한 영향

A recent study conducted by a NASA-led research team has revealed that New York City is sinking at a rate of half a foot per century. The study utilized high-resolution satellite images to analyze the ground elevation of the city, covering approximately 300 square miles. Contrary to a previous study’s hypothesis that heavy concrete buildings were causing the city’s land elevation to drop, the NASA team found that the weight of the city’s 1.68 trillion pounds of steel and stone had a negligible effect on sinking, except in areas built on landfills.

Hot spots for subsidence were scattered across the five boroughs, with places like Coney Island, Arverne by the Sea, Rikers Island prison complex, and parts of Governors Island exhibiting sinking due to their landfill foundations. Additionally, certain areas built on glacial ice sheets from the last Ice Age, approximately 20,000 years ago, were sinking as the land gradually returned to its original position.

The sinking of the city’s land is a matter of concern, especially in the face of rising sea levels caused by climate change. Researchers emphasize the importance of understanding the rate of sinking in relation to sea level rise to effectively prepare for future flooding and coastal challenges. The study found that while the average rate of sinking is less than one-tenth of an inch per year, areas built on landfill are sinking three times faster.

Notably, iconic sites like the Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium and LaGuardia Airport have been identified as sinking areas, further underscoring the need for consideration of sinking land in planning for climate change impacts. It is important to note that not all parts of New York City are sinking: areas such as Newtown Creek, East Williamsburg, and Woodside are actually rising. These cases are attributed to human activities such as environmental remediation and underground construction.

Understanding the causes and consequences of land uplift and sink is crucial, and NASA scientists plan to expand the project’s scope to cover all of North America and eventually the entire planet. This comprehensive analysis will contribute to better environmental monitoring and inform strategies for mitigating the effects of climate change and coastal flooding.

정의 :
– Subsidence: The gradual sinking or settling of the Earth’s surface.
– Landfill: An area where waste materials are buried under layers of soil to reclaim land or dispose of waste.
– Glacial ice sheets: Large masses of ice that cover large areas of land and form during periods of glaciation.

출처 :
– NASA-led research team study
– Previous study on New York City’s land elevation
– Rutgers University Office of Climate Action

*Note: URLs have been removed as per the instructions.

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0