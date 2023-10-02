도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 차세대 시계를 위해 시계의 똑딱거림을 설정했습니다.

By맘포 브레시아

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 차세대 시계를 위해 시계의 똑딱거림을 설정했습니다.

Scientists have made a major breakthrough in the field of timekeeping, setting the clock ticking for the development of a new generation of timepieces that could maintain accuracy up to 1 second in 300 billion years, which is about 22 times the age of the universe. The research, led by Yuri Shvyd’ko and his team, was conducted at the European XFEL X-ray and focused on the potential of scandium as the basis for nuclear clocks.

While most atomic clocks rely on oscillators like caesium, which can maintain reliable frequencies when stimulated by microwave radiation, scientists have long aspired to create a clock that utilizes the oscillation of the atomic nucleus, rather than the electron shell, to achieve even greater accuracy. The researchers at the European XFEL X-ray have now identified scandium as a promising candidate for this purpose.

Scandium, readily available as a high-purity metal foil or scandium dioxide compound, has atomic resonances that are more acute than those of electrons in the atomic shell. However, exciting these resonances requires extremely high-energy X-rays, about 10,000 times the energy of visible light. This generates an extremely narrow resonant width, which is crucial for clock accuracy. The researchers achieved a width of only 1.4 femtoelectronvolts, opening up the possibility of achieving an accuracy of 1 in 10,000,000,000,000.

Ralf Röhlsberger, a researcher at Germany’s Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron, stated that the precision of a nuclear clock using scandium could be equivalent to one second in 300 billion years. This means that if your watch loses a second a year, it would be 9,512 years behind by the time a nuclear clock based on scandium is a second off.

This breakthrough has wide-ranging implications for extreme metrology, nuclear clock technology, and ultra-high-precision spectroscopy. The researchers believe that these advancements could revolutionize timekeeping and open doors for various applications in the future.

출처 :
– European XFEL X-ray
– 자연저널

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 아르테미스 프로그램을 통한 달 탐사는 깊은 우주 비밀을 밝히는 것을 목표로 합니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 아르테미스 프로그램을 통한 달 탐사는 깊은 우주 비밀을 밝히는 것을 목표로 합니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

사용자 개인정보 보호를 위한 쿠키 설정 관리의 중요성

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0