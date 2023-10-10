도시의 삶

칼람보 폭포(Kalambo Falls)의 목공 유물을 통해 초기 인류의 발전이 드러납니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

10년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers from the University of Liverpool and Aberystwyth University have made a groundbreaking discovery at Kalambo Falls, Zambia. Examining preserved wood dating back 476,000 years, the team found evidence of advanced woodworking techniques by early human ancestors predating Homo sapiens. This challenges previous beliefs that humans only used wood for simple purposes such as fire and crafting basic tools.

The artifacts uncovered at Kalambo Falls suggest that these ancient humans intentionally shaped and combined two logs to create structures, possibly platforms or parts of dwellings. This indicates a level of craftsmanship and construction skills much earlier than previously thought. The wood was exceptionally well-preserved due to high water levels at the site.

These findings also challenge the notion that Stone Age humans were strictly nomadic. The presence of abundant resources in the vicinity of Kalambo Falls suggests that these early humans may have settled in the area, utilizing the perennial water source and surrounding forest for sustenance.

Dating these ancient artifacts was a challenge, but luminescence dating techniques used by Aberystwyth University provided valuable insights into human evolution. These advanced dating methods shed light on the significance of Kalambo Falls, as previous excavation in the 1960s lacked such techniques.

The researchers involved in the ‘Deep Roots of Humanity’ project, which aims to understand human technological development during the Stone Age, are considering Kalambo Falls for UNESCO World Heritage Site status. Excavations are ongoing, and further discoveries are anticipated at this remarkable and historically significant site.

출처 :
– Barham, L., Duller, G. A. T., Candy, I., Scott, C., Cartwright, C. R., Peterson, J. R., … & Nkombwe, P. (2023). “Evidence for the earliest structural use of wood at least 476,000 years ago”. Nature.
– Professor Larry Barham, University of Liverpool
– 애버리스트위스 대학교 Geoff Duller 교수

