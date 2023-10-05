도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Northrop Grumman, 상업용 우주정거장 벤처에서 Voyager Space와 협력

By비키 스타브로풀루

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
Northrop Grumman, 상업용 우주정거장 벤처에서 Voyager Space와 협력

Northrop Grumman has announced that it will no longer pursue the development of its own commercial space station. Instead, the company will be partnering with Voyager Space, a competing effort, to assist in the development of the Voyager Space Station, known as Starlab. Under the new partnership, the companies will focus on the development of fully autonomous docking systems for Northrop’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft, enabling it to dock with the Starlab space station.

This collaboration between Northrop Grumman and Voyager Space is seen as a major step forward for the Starlab program. Dylan Taylor, chairman and CEO of Voyager Space, stated that Northrop Grumman’s technical capabilities and proven success in cargo resupply services will play a pivotal role in accelerating the development of Starlab.

Both Northrop Grumman and Voyager Space had been independently working on their own space station concepts. The companies were awarded NASA Space Act Agreements as part of the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations (CLD) program. These agreements are meant to mature the designs of their stations in order to assist in the development of commercial successors to the International Space Station.

Although the future of Northrop’s proposed station is uncertain, the company will be withdrawing from its agreement with NASA. Northrop has received $36.6 million out of a total $125.6 million for certain milestones achieved in that agreement. NASA has stated that it will take the $89 million not received by Northrop and allocate it to additional milestones in its agreements with Voyager Space, Blue Origin, and Axiom Space.

Northrop Grumman has not provided specific reasons for its decision to withdraw from developing its own station. However, company officials have previously highlighted challenges with the business case for commercial stations, including regulatory and liability issues, as well as uncertainties about the involvement of international partners.

Moving forward, Northrop Grumman remains committed to the future of commercial low Earth orbit, and its role with Starlab will support NASA’s initiatives to encourage the development of commercial space stations as part of a growing economy in low Earth orbit.

정의 :
– Voyager Space: A company leading the development of the Starlab space station and involved in commercial space ventures.
– Northrop Grumman: An aerospace and defense technology company known for its work in space missions and systems.

출처 :
– 아르스 테크니카
– 나사

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0