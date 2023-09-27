도시의 삶

통합정보이론을 둘러싼 전쟁: 유사과학인가?

By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
An open letter signed by 124 consciousness scientists and philosophers has ignited a heated debate in the field of consciousness studies. The letter attacks integrated information theory, calling it “pseudoscience.” This unprecedented development threatens to undermine the progress and reputation of the science of consciousness.

Integrated information theory, proposed by Italian neuroscientist Giulio Tononi, posits that consciousness is identical to the amount of “integrated information” a system contains. It suggests that even simple systems may possess some degree of consciousness.

The open letter puts forth three main criticisms of integrated information theory. Firstly, it argues that the theory has received more media attention than it deserves and is not a leading theory of consciousness. Secondly, it raises concerns about the implications of the theory, including its potential impact on clinical practice, ethical debates surrounding AI, stem cell research, animal testing, and abortion. Lastly, it accuses integrated information theory of being pseudoscience.

While there are valid criticisms of integrated information theory, it cannot be denied that it is a leading theory in the field of consciousness studies. A survey of consciousness scientists found that almost 50% of respondents considered the theory promising. It has been featured in keynote debates and scientific reviews, and it has significant support within the scientific community.

The implications of integrated information theory are not necessarily more problematic than those of other leading theories of consciousness. All theories have ethical and legal implications that need to be carefully considered and discussed.

The accusation of pseudoscience against integrated information theory is questionable. While the theory is difficult to test empirically, so are the core tenets of other theories of consciousness. Declaring it pseudoscience based on this criterion would unfairly target not just integrated information theory but also other theories in the field.

It is crucial for the scientific community to engage in respectful and constructive dialogue to address the challenges and controversies surrounding theories of consciousness. Only through open discussion and rigorous scientific investigation can we advance our understanding of this complex and elusive phenomenon.

정의 :
– Integrated information theory: A theory proposed by Giulio Tononi that equates consciousness with the amount of integrated information a system contains.
– Pseudoscience: A belief or process that is presented as scientific but lacks scientific evidence, methods, or principles.

출처 :
– The article is based on the source article provided, no additional sources cited.

