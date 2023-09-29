도시의 삶

새로운 CRISPR 기반 유전자 편집 도구로 유전자 치료에 혁명을 일으킬 수 있음

By가브리엘 보타

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
A team of researchers has developed a new gene-editing tool that has the potential to revolutionize genetic therapies for patients with genetic disorders. The tool, an enzyme called AsCas12f, has been modified to be one-third the size of the commonly used Cas9 enzyme, without sacrificing effectiveness. This compact size allows for more efficient delivery of the enzyme into living cells.

The researchers used cryogenic electron microscopy to analyze the structure of AsCas12f and engineer the modified version. By creating a library of possible mutations and combining selected ones, they engineered an enzyme with 10 times more editing ability than the original unmutated type.

The success of the engineered AsCas12f has been demonstrated in animal trials, where it was paired with other genes and administered to live mice. The results showed that the modified enzyme has the potential to be used in human gene therapies, including the treatment of diseases such as hemophilia.

One of the advantages of AsCas12f is that it is one of the most compact Cas enzymes discovered to date. The smaller size allows for more efficient packaging into carrier viruses, such as adeno-associated viruses (AAVs), which are commonly used for gene therapy delivery. Additionally, AsCas12f maintains its activity and efficiency, making it a promising alternative to the larger Cas9 enzyme.

The researchers acknowledge that there are numerous potential combinations for engineering an even more effective AsCas12f gene-editing system. Further research using computational modeling or machine learning could help identify the optimal mutations for future improvements.

In conclusion, the development of this new CRISPR-based gene-editing tool offers new possibilities for more efficient and effective genetic therapies. The smaller size of AsCas12f allows for improved delivery and reduces the limitations of larger enzymes. With further research and development, this tool could lead to better treatments for patients with genetic disorders.

출처 :
– “Structural and experimental analysis of AsCas12f reveals unique molecular features and unprecedented genome-editing activity.” Cell, 2023.
– “Scientists Engineer New Gene-Editing Tool.” University of Tokyo, 2023.

