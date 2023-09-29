도시의 삶

뉴욕시 침몰: NASA의 연구로 원인이 밝혀졌습니다

A recent study conducted by NASA has unveiled a surprising fact about New York City – it is sinking. The weight of the city’s skyscrapers and concrete infrastructure is causing certain areas to sink at a rate of 1.6 millimetres per year, faster than the city as a whole. The sinking hotspots include LaGuardia Airport, Arthur Ashe Stadium, and even Coney Island.

The phenomenon can be attributed to the gradual contraction of a glacier that the city rests upon. The glacier has been melting for the past 24,000 years, causing subsidence in certain areas. For example, LaGuardia’s runways and Arthur Ashe Stadium have sunk at rates of 3.7 and 4.6 millimetres per year, respectively, due to the glacier’s contraction.

However, not all hope is lost. New York engineers have identified areas that are actually rising. East Williamsburg in Brooklyn and Woodside in Queens are experiencing uplift at rates of 1.6 millimetres and 6.9 millimetres per year, respectively. It is believed that groundwater pumping and the use of injection wells for treating polluted water may be contributing factors to the uplift in these areas, but further investigation is needed to confirm this theory.

The study was conducted by a team of NASA scientists and Rutgers University students in New Jersey. They analyzed the five boroughs of New York City – Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Staten Island – using 3D observations to measure surface motion and topography from 2016 to 2023.

In conclusion, while New York City may be sinking in certain areas, there are signs of uplift in others. The weight of the city’s infrastructure is causing subsidence, but further research is needed to fully understand the factors contributing to this phenomenon. This study provides valuable insights into the geology of our planet and sheds light on the complex interactions between human activity and natural processes.

