새로운 기술을 통해 과학자들은 음파와 결정의 불완전성을 시각화할 수 있습니다.

By로버트 앤드류

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of materials science by developing a technology that enables them to visualize sound waves and microscopic defects within crystals. This innovative breakthrough has the potential to bridge the gap between ultrafast atomic movements and macroscopic phenomena.

The team of scientists from Stanford University, Denmark Technical University, and the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory engineered an advanced X-Ray microscope capable of directly observing sound waves at the lattice level within crystals. By harnessing this technology, researchers can gain profound insights into the rapid transformations of materials and their resulting characteristics.

The atomic structure of crystalline materials plays a significant role in determining their properties and applications. Understanding the presence of defects and atomic displacements within the crystal lattice is crucial for comprehending why certain materials become stronger or more brittle under specific conditions.

Traditionally, it has been challenging to study the dynamics of these defects and distortions in real-time at the appropriate scales. However, this new study effectively addresses this limitation. The researchers generated sound waves within a diamond crystal and used the X-Ray microscope to capture the subtle distortions within the lattice structure of the crystal. By synchronizing with the natural timescales of atomic-scale vibrations, they were able to observe the distortions in great detail.

To distinguish the deviations caused by sound waves and defects, the scientists strategically positioned a specialized X-Ray lens along the beam. This lens filtered out the pristine portions of the crystal and focused the observations on areas where structural alterations were present.

This groundbreaking development offers a non-invasive and high-resolution method of observing rapid material transformations. Previously, research in this area was hindered by the lack of tools capable of capturing these swift changes. The ability to visualize and understand these transformations has implications in various fields, including materials science, physics, geology, and manufacturing.

By gaining insights into the atomic-level changes preceding macroscopic events, researchers can further their understanding of phenomena such as heat propagation and sound wave dynamics. This new technology opens up possibilities for studying rare events caused by defects and localized stimuli within crystals, shedding light on the instigating events that lead to larger-scale phase transformations, melting, and chemical reactions.

The research paper detailing this pioneering work, titled “Real-time imaging of acoustic waves in bulk materials with X-Ray microscopy,” was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

출처 :
– 미국국립과학원회보
– SLAC 국립가속기연구소

