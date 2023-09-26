도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 초대륙 형성은 250억 XNUMX천만년 안에 인간과 포유류를 위험에 빠뜨릴 수 있습니다

By가브리엘 보타

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers from the University of Bristol have used supercomputer climate models to predict the formation of a new “supercontinent” in 250 million years, known as Pangea Ultima. This merging of continents is expected to lead to extreme climate conditions that would render the planet virtually uninhabitable for humans and mammals.

The researchers simulated temperature, wind, rain, and humidity trends for Pangea Ultima, taking into account factors like tectonic plate movement, ocean chemistry, and biology. They found that the formation of the supercontinent would result in more frequent volcanic eruptions, releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and leading to global warming. Additionally, the sun would become brighter, emitting more energy and further increasing the Earth’s temperature.

The combination of these factors would result in widespread temperatures ranging from 40 to 50 degrees Celsius, along with high levels of humidity. Humans and other species would struggle to survive under these conditions, as they are not evolved to endure prolonged exposure to excessive heat. The increased heat would also lead to a lack of food and water sources for mammals.

Although there are uncertainties in making predictions so far into the future, the researchers estimate that only 8% to 16% of the land on Pangea Ultima would be habitable for mammals. Furthermore, carbon dioxide levels could double current levels if humans continue to burn fossil fuels. The researchers emphasize that this grim outlook should serve as a reminder of the urgency in addressing the current climate crisis.

According to a previous UN-backed report, if global warming is not dramatically slowed, billions of people and other species will face severe challenges in adapting to the changing climate. It is crucial to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strive for net-zero emissions as soon as possible to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The research findings underscore the importance of addressing the ongoing climate crisis and highlight the negative consequences of human emissions of greenhouse gases. While the extreme conditions predicted for 250 million years may seem distant, we are already experiencing the harmful effects of climate change today. It is essential to take immediate action to safeguard the planet and future generations.

출처 :
– 브리스톨 대학교
– 자연지구과학

