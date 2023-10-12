도시의 삶

과학

지구를 행성 한계로 밀어붙이는 인간 활동, 연구 결과

By로버트 앤드류

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
지구를 행성 한계로 밀어붙이는 인간 활동, 연구 결과

Researchers have updated the planetary boundaries theory, which posits that human activities are destabilizing Earth’s operating system and jeopardizing its habitability. Published in Science Advances, the study establishes clear thresholds for each of the nine planetary boundaries, including novel entities (pollution), atmospheric aerosol loading, and the biosphere. Six of the nine boundaries have already been breached, indicating an urgent need for action.
According to the planetary boundary framework, Earth’s life-support system consists of nine elements, each with a limit or boundary. As these boundaries are exceeded, the planet’s safe operating space is put at risk. The boundaries include climate change, biosphere integrity, ozone depletion, ocean acidification, biogeochemical flows, land system change, freshwater change, atmospheric aerosol loading, and novel entities. The framework aims to maintain balance and support life as we know it.
Earlier versions of the theory had gaps in knowledge, particularly regarding the thresholds for novel entities, atmospheric aerosol loading, and the functional integrity of the biosphere. However, the updated framework quantifies the limits for each system. For instance, the threshold for novel entities is defined by the rapid development of synthetic chemicals and other human-made pollutants that outpace government assessment and monitoring capabilities.
The study introduces a new metric, Human Appropriation of Net Primary Production (HANPP), to assess the functional integrity portion of the biosphere boundary. It measures humanity’s biomass usage and highlights the impact of energy appropriation on biodiversity loss. The framework also incorporates a new language of “zones” to quantify boundary transgressions, distinguishing between increasing and high risk.
The study emphasizes the interconnection between boundaries and their mutual influence. Although crossing six out of the nine boundaries is not an immediate disaster, it serves as a wake-up call to the risks involved. Successful efforts to address stratospheric ozone depletion demonstrate that humanity can turn the tide. The study underscores the significance of collective action and safeguards like the Montreal Protocol.
The updated planetary boundaries framework presents a stark update on the alarming state of the planet. It confirms that Earth has transitioned from the Holocene to the Anthropocene due to human-induced biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution. The study’s findings underscore the urgent need to reduce these boundary transgressions and restore Earth’s safe operating space.

출처 :
– Elizabeth Claire Alberts, “Earth pushed to the planetary limits,” Science Advances (2023)
– Nature (2009)
– Nature (2015)
– “Montreal Protocol Continues Being a Living Document,” Mongabay (2023)

By 로버트 앤드류

