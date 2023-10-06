도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

연구에 따르면 크레아틴 보충은 코로나19 이후 피로 증후군에 도움이 될 수 있습니다

비키 스타브로풀루

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
연구에 따르면 크레아틴 보충은 코로나19 이후 피로 증후군에 도움이 될 수 있습니다

A new clinical trial published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition suggests that dietary creatine supplementation may have potential benefits for individuals suffering from post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome, commonly known as long COVID. The trial involved 12 participants with post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome who were randomly assigned to either a placebo group or a group that received 4 grams of creatine monohydrate per day for six months.

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in muscle cells and is known for its role in cellular energy production during short bursts of intense physical activity. It is often used as a supplement to enhance athletic performance and promote muscle growth. However, this study explored its potential benefits for individuals with post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome.

The results of the trial showed that creatine supplementation led to a significant increase in creatine levels in both leg muscles and the brain. Additionally, after three months of supplementation, participants reported a significant reduction in general fatigue. At the six-month follow-up, they also experienced improvements in symptoms such as loss of taste, breathing difficulties, body aches, headaches, and difficulties concentrating.

The findings of this study suggest that creatine supplementation may be an effective intervention for managing post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome. However, the researchers emphasize the need for further studies to confirm these findings in different post-COVID-19 populations.

Overall, this research provides new insights into the potential benefits of creatine for individuals dealing with long COVID. Supplementing with creatine may offer relief from fatigue and improve various symptoms associated with post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

