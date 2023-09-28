도시의 삶

새로운 연구에 의해 확인된 걸프 스트림 약화

새로운 연구에 의해 확인된 걸프 스트림 약화

A new study has definitively confirmed that the Gulf Stream, a major ocean current off the U.S. East Coast and a part of the North Atlantic Ocean circulation, has weakened by 4% over the past four decades. The study, titled “Robust weakening of the Gulf Stream during the past four decades observed in the Florida Straits” and published in Geophysical Research Letters, provides the first conclusive evidence of this significant change in the ocean current.

The Gulf Stream plays a crucial role in weather and climate patterns and a weakening could have significant implications. It affects regional weather, climate, and coastal conditions, including European surface air temperature and precipitation, coastal sea level along the Southeastern U.S., and North Atlantic hurricane activity. Understanding these changes is important for interpreting observed changes and predicting future trends in extreme events such as droughts, floods, heatwaves, and storms.

Although the study does not determine the cause of the Gulf Stream weakening, future research will aim to identify the underlying factors. The authors suggest that climate change or natural variations could be potential causes. Climate models have indicated similar weakening trends, but additional observational evidence is needed to pinpoint the exact cause.

To conduct the study, researchers utilized Bayesian modeling to analyze data from three independent sources: undersea cables, satellite altimetry, and in situ observations. By combining these datasets, the researchers were able to provide clear evidence of long-term change in Gulf Stream transport. The study emphasizes the importance of considering multiple independent sources of data, similar to how multiple witnesses are presented in a courtroom, to build a coherent picture of the weakening trend.

This study highlights the need for continued monitoring and research on the Gulf Stream to better understand its behavior and potential impacts on climate and weather patterns.

출처 :
– “Robust weakening of the Gulf Stream during the past four decades observed in the Florida Straits” published in Geophysical Research Letters- CleanTechnica

