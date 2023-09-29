도시의 삶

와이트 섬에서 발견된 새로운 초식 공룡 종

By맘포 브레시아

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
A new species of plant-eating dinosaur has been found on the Isle of Wight, suggesting that Europe had its own unique family of small herbivorous dinosaurs. The fossil remains belong to a dinosaur called vectidromeus insularis, which was about the size of a chicken but likely would have grown much larger if it had reached adulthood. This is the second member of the hypsilophodont family to be discovered on the island.

The hypsilophodonts were noble, bipedal herbivores that existed around 125 million years ago. They lived alongside other well-known dinosaurs such as tyrannosaurs, spinosaurs, and iguanodons. The discovery of the vectidromeus was made through a collaborative effort between the universities of Portsmouth and Bath.

Dr. Nicholas Longrich, from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, highlighted the significance of the find, stating, “Palaeontologists have been working on the Isle of Wight for more than a century, and these fossils have played an important role in the history of vertebrate palaeontology, but we’re still making new discoveries about the dinosaur fauna as the sea erodes new fossils out of the cliffs.”

The vectidromeus is closely related to another dinosaur called hypsilophodon foxii, which was one of the first dinosaurs to be described from relatively complete remains during the Victorian era. Interestingly, the hypsilophodon foxii was used by scientist Thomas Henry Huxley as evidence of the connection between birds and dinosaurs. The vectidromeus, which may be two to three million years younger than the hypsilophodon, adds to the understanding of the diversity of these dinosaurs.

Dr. Longrich also notes that the discovery is intriguing because these dinosaurs are not closely related to those found in North America, Asia, or the southern hemisphere. This suggests that there was a lot of isolation and different kinds of dinosaurs evolved on each continent after the breakup of Pangaea.

Professor Dave Martill from the University of Portsmouth, who co-authored the study, finds it remarkable how many new dinosaurs have been discovered on the Isle of Wight in recent years. He attributes this to the efforts of amateur collectors who have contributed to the field.

This discovery sheds light on the unique dinosaur fauna that existed in Europe during the Cretaceous period and contributes to our understanding of dinosaur evolution and continental movement.

By 맘포 브레시아

