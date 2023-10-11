도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

위험한 작은 우주 잔해 추적: 해결책을 찾는 것을 목표로 하는 새로운 연방 자금 지원 프로젝트

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
위험한 작은 우주 잔해 추적: 해결책을 찾는 것을 목표로 하는 새로운 연방 자금 지원 프로젝트

Earth is currently surrounded by millions of pieces of space junk that pose a threat to satellites and other spacecraft. Many of these objects are too small to be monitored, but their high speeds make them potentially dangerous. Now, a federally funded project is seeking to address this issue by developing technology to detect and track these tiny, potentially destructive pieces of space debris.

According to Piyush Mehta, an assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at West Virginia University, the size of the debris doesn’t matter as much as the energy it possesses. Even a small piece, such as a grain of salt, can cause significant damage if it is traveling at high speeds. The project aims to find ways to track these tiny objects and predict potential collisions.

Currently, the U.S. Air Force’s Space Surveillance Network (SSN) tracks objects larger than a softball using radar and optical sensors. However, there is currently no technology available to track tiny space debris. These objects, which travel at speeds of up to 17,900 mph (28,800 kph) at 250 miles (400 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface, are a significant threat due to their destructive potential.

The project, funded by the U.S. government’s Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) program, will first focus on detecting and characterizing the small pieces of debris. Once this is accomplished, technologies and algorithms can be developed to track these hazardous objects. The researchers plan to create a simulated environment that reflects the real-world system to carry out this work.

In addition to this project, other solutions are being explored to address the issue of space debris. For example, a Belgian company called Arsec is developing a device that uses star trackers on satellites to map the paths of debris pieces. This device could enhance our understanding of how much debris exists in our local space environment.

It is crucial to develop strategies to monitor and track space debris, as experts predict that a major collision among these objects in low Earth orbit will occur unless significant changes are made. With continued investments and research in this field, solutions to this problem may be within reach.

출처 :
– 1. source1.com
– 2. source2.com

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0