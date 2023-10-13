도시의 삶

과학

아르헨티나의 멋진 화석 유적지 발견으로 백악기 후기 생명체에 대한 새로운 통찰력 제공

By맘포 브레시아

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
아르헨티나의 멋진 화석 유적지 발견으로 백악기 후기 생명체에 대한 새로운 통찰력 제공

A newly discovered fossil site in Argentina is providing valuable information about life at the end of the Cretaceous period, just before the non-avian dinosaurs went extinct. The site, known as the Cañadón Tomás Quarry, is located in the Patagonia region of southern Argentina.

Dinosaurs and other vertebrates from the Cretaceous period are less known in the Southern Hemisphere compared to the Northern Hemisphere, creating a gap in our understanding of biodiversity and evolution. Paleontologist Matthew Lamanna from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History explains that they are particularly interested in understanding how non-avian dinosaurs in the southern half of the world fared at the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary.

The Cañadón Tomás site was discovered in early 2020 during a paleontological impact study conducted by researchers from the Museo de La Plata. The study uncovered dinosaur fossils, including bones belonging to hadrosaurs. Excavations at the site have since revealed dozens of hadrosaur bones, which provide valuable insights into these plant-eating dinosaurs. Interestingly, the fossils appear to belong to individuals of different sizes, potentially representing a social group or even a herd.

In addition to the hadrosaur fossils, the research team also discovered remains from two predatory dinosaurs, likely belonging to the abelisaurid and noasaurid families. These discoveries further enrich our understanding of the diverse dinosaur fauna that existed in the Southern Hemisphere.

While the dinosaur fossils are undoubtedly exciting, the team is particularly thrilled about the discovery of other rare and small-bodied vertebrate fossils. A vertebra of a snake, likely a madtsoiid, was found, marking the first Cretaceous snake discovered in the Golfo San Jorge Basin. The upper jaw containing teeth of a small mammal called a reigitheriid was also unearthed, making it the first Cretaceous mammal found in the basin. This discovery is crucial for understanding mammalian life at the end of the Cretaceous and the subsequent expansion of mammals following the extinction of non-avian dinosaurs.

Although research and excavations at the Cañadón Tomás site are still in the preliminary stage, the fossil discoveries thus far indicate that the site holds great promise. This newfound wealth of fossils will contribute significantly to our understanding of the biodiversity and paleobiogeography of the Southern Hemisphere during the Late Cretaceous period.

출처 :
– Geological Society of America’s GSA Connects 2023 meeting
– Carnegie Museum of Natural History

